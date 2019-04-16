Planning Commission Looks at Dorsey Marketplace

If you are concerned, or just curious, about the proposed Dorsey Marketplace development in Grass Valley, there is a special meeting you can attend tonight. The Grass Valley Planning Commission will be taking a look at the draft Environmental Impact Report for the project, but city Community Development Director Tom Last says it’s also a chance to show off the plans to the public…

They are in the middle of the 45-day public review process, which expires on May 6. Comments will be gathered for the final Environmental Impact Report, which will be released later. Last says any major development always has concerns from the public, and a little controversy, and this is no exception…

Developers have submitted two different alternatives–one would provide about 90 apartment units with 179-thousand square feet of retail space. The other has 171 housing units proposed at the corner of Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Tonight’s meeting is at 7 o’clock at City Hall.

