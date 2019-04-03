Planning Commission OKs Loma Rica Specific Plan

Phase one of multi-phase housing and commercial development, including the historic Loma Rica Ranch property in east Grass Valley, is being recommended to City Council by the Planning Commission. However, not everyone at the Planning Commission meeting last night was in favor of project moving forward. During Public Comment on the issue, citizens raised several concerns about affordable housing and proposed intersections, including underpasses to facilitate pedestrian crossings…

The proposed ammendments to Phase One, which would be developed on land bordered by Sutton Way, Idaho Maryland, and Brunswick Roads, include moving a commercial section as well as traffic changes. Commisioner Tom Ivy voiced concerns about the changes and the price point of the 235 homes proposed in Phase One. He feels the project does not address community needs…

Developer Steve Garrett, referred to the cost of development and a minimal profit margin, as the reason for the high 300 to low 400 thousand dollar entry point for a smaller townhouse style home. The commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval to the city council. Ivy was the only Commissioner to vote against the recommendation.