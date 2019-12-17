Planning Commission to Consider Pets at Shelter

If the Planning Commission says it’s okay, Hospitality House will begin allowing pets at their ‘Utah’s Place’ homeless shelter. Development Director Ashley Quadros says it’s a big step for the 69-bed facility, although dogs or cats will be limited to a small area….

Quadros says the animals also will be behavioral tested in advance, and initially, only three pets will be allowed in the facility at one time. Quadros says, though, that doiesn’t necessarily mean the animals have to be caged…

The Grass Valley Planning Commission must approve a change in the conditional use permit at their meeting tonight. Public comment will be taken. The meeting is at 7pm at City Hall.

