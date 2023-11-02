Plans For Hwy 49 Safety Impv Proj Moving Ahead

Plans for making a stretch of Highway 49, just south of Grass Valley, less accident-prone continue to move forward. The project is part of the Regional Transportation Improvement Program that will be updated at next Wednesday’s Nevada County Transportation Commission meeting. Executive Director Mike Woodman says thanks to a 14-point-6 million dollar award from the State Transportation Commission, in June, the first two construction phases can start at the same time, between McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road, in 2025. Phase One includes a northbound truck climbing lane…

Other features include enhanced wet night visibility striping, rumble strips, and pavement edge treatments. Woodman says the concurrent construction will reduce costs and save time…

Meanwhile, funding for the third and final phase has not been approved yet, with that project still years away from starting. It includes construction of frontage roads, elimination of ingress and egress points, construction of two access-controlled intersections, and a center median barrier.