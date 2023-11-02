< Back to All News

Plans For Hwy 49 Safety Impv Proj Moving Ahead

Posted: Nov. 1, 2023 5:31 PM PDT

Plans for making a stretch of Highway 49, just south of Grass Valley, less accident-prone continue to move forward. The project is part of the Regional Transportation Improvement Program that will be updated at next Wednesday’s Nevada County Transportation Commission meeting. Executive Director Mike Woodman says thanks to a 14-point-6 million dollar award from the State Transportation Commission, in June, the first two construction phases can start at the same time, between McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road, in 2025. Phase One includes a northbound truck climbing lane…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Other features include enhanced wet night visibility striping, rumble strips, and pavement edge treatments. Woodman says the concurrent construction will reduce costs and save time…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Meanwhile, funding for the third and final phase has not been approved yet, with that project still years away from starting. It includes construction of frontage roads, elimination of ingress and egress points, construction of two access-controlled intersections, and a center median barrier.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha