Plans For New Animal Shelter Moving Forward

Plans are moving forward for building a much-needed new animal shelter for Nevada County as well as Grass Valley and Nevada City. County Supervisors approved a design contract at their Tuesday meeting worth around two-million dollars. County staff told the Board that the existing shelter, on McCourtney Road, as well as Grass Valley’s shelter, have exceeded their useful lifespans. And it was determined that a re-use of the existing facilities are not financially feasible. The executive director of Sammie’s Friends, Fran Cole, told the Board that it’s getting hard to display animals in a way they can shine for new homes…

The new facility will be on 23 acres of county-owned land that was recently purchased on La Barr Meadows Road next to the County Operations Center. Supervisor Sue Hoek praised Sammie’s Friends efforts to keep the current shelter in decent shape under difficult circumstances…

The current estimate to begin construction is in one to two years, with a possible opening in four to five years. The Board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Grass Valley and Nevada City for collaboration with shelter development and services. That’s also expected to be approved by both City Councils this week.