Plans for The Holbrooke Hotel Moving Forward

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:42 PM PST

Plans to rejuvinate the Historic Holbrooke Hotel continue to move forward in Grass Valley. Owner operator Jordan Fife was Jon Katis’s guest on KNCO Business Spotlight says the restaurant and bar continue to operate while other renovations are in the works.

Fife says that the Iron Door will become a unique destination.

Fife says that the speakeasy will be the first tangible change that guest will be able to see and feel. The bar has continued to operate during renovations allowing the owners to still claim the Golden Gate Saloon as the longest continuoulsy operating bar west of the Mississippi River.

