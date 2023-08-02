< Back to All News

Plans Submitted To Grass Valley For Senior Center

Posted: Aug. 2, 2023 12:20 AM PDT

Plans for the Nevada County Senior Center have now been officially submitted to the city of Grass Valley. The use permit was already approved in December of last year. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy said there will now be the usual Q and A, including with the county’s environmental health department. And she expects the permitting process to be completed by early September. She still hopes at least the kitchen functions will be ready by the end of the year. And that will allow Meals on Wheels to move there, on Colfax Avenue, and better accomodate the massive growth of the program. Eventually, they’ll also be able to also offer what’s called “medically tailored” meals….

Lovejoy said Gold Country Senior Services didn’t close during the pandemic, and Meals on Wheels offerings have spiked by over 400-percent since that time…

Lovejoy said Gold Country Senior Services has also had to move to roomier offices, with staff nearly tripling, or to 14. And more will need to be added. They’ve been offering nutritional help for 47 years.

