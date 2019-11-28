< Back to All News

Plans to Honor Ellen Sargent Move Ahead

Nov. 28, 2019

A plan to place a plaque in honor of one of the leaders of the women’s suffragist efforts is moving forward in Nevada City. City Planner Amy Wolfson recently brought the proposal to city council and says the project to recognize Ellen Clark Sargent has strong community support.

Sargent was instumental in the developement of the 19th Ammendment which gave women the right to vote.
Council member Duane Strawser wants to be sure the plaque is to honor Ellen Clark Sargent and doesn’t include her husband Aaron Sargent who is associated with other questionable legislature. Project applicant Linda Jack provided some assurance.

The exact location in Calanan Park and the possibility of including a bust of Ellen Clark along with plaque are also being discussed
The goal is to have the plaque ready in time for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Ammendment in August of 2020.

