Plant Swap Underway At Grass Valley Library

Posted: Apr. 24, 2024 12:43 AM PDT

The fourth annual Plant Swap is underway at the Grass Valley Library. It’s described as a delightful week of gardening and community spirit. Assistant Librarian Brittany Blake says people can drop off plants, during regular hours, through Friday, that you no longer want to keep but still want them to have life…

You’re also asked to fill out a detailed care card for library staff. That’ll also provide the next owner with all the necessary details to ensure the plant continues to thrive. Blake says for every plant that’s contributed, participants will receive one ticket that can be brought back for the main event on Saturday…

The actual swap is from 9am to 2pm at the Grass Valley Library. And the adoption process is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

