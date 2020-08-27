< Back to All News

Plaque Dedicated For Nevada City Suffragist

Posted: Aug. 26, 2020 5:06 PM PDT

Because of coronavirus crowding prohibitions, it was a low-key private ceremony Wednesday in Nevada City for suffragist Ellen Clark Sargent. A plaque was dedicated. Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of enactment into law of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing and protecting a woman’s right to vote. The ceremony took place at Calanan Park. Bernie Zimmerman, with the County Historical Landmarks Commission, was among a handful of people who was there. He says Nevada City was sort of the birthplace of the amendment…

But, unfortunately, Zimmerman says, Clark did not live long enough to see the passage of the amendment, nor women obtaining the right to vote in California…

At the recommendation of the Landmarks Commission, the Board of Supervisors also designated the plaque as a County Historical Landmark. Zimmerman says it’s hoped a public ceremony can be held next year.

