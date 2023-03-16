Plaque Dedication For Historic Church Site

There was a time when there was a much more diverse ethnic and racial makeup in Nevada County, especially in the 19th century. The Historical Society and Landmarks Commission have been trying to shine a brighter spotlight on those groups’ significance in recent years. Friday morning, the Commission is hosting a plaque dedication at the site of the former African Methodist Episcopal Church in Nevada City. Prior to its establishment, in 1864, black residents would travel and attend services at the Grass Valley AME Church, which was established in 1854. Historical Society board member Linda Jack will be one of the speakers. She says the AME churches always had more than spiritual benefits…

The Grass Valley AME Church was sold for residential development in 1893. The same thing happened to the Nevada City AME Church in 1894, with fewer black residents around…

The plaque dedication is at 11:30am on Friday, at 549 North Pine Street.