Plaque Dedication For Site Of First Winery

The first Nevada County historical landmark for a winery has been officially commemorated. A ceremony was held recently at 305 Broad Street, in Nevada City, which is now the site of Novak’s Menswear store. That’s where a plaque was dedicated. Historical Landmarks commissioner, Bernie Zimmerman ,was among those on hand. The commission credits Augustine Isoard with planting the first grapes, in 1850…

And Zimmerman says it was successful, producing large quantities of wine and garnering good reviews. Also at the ceremony, was Rod Byers, a wine enthusiast and educator. He spoke about the history of the industry from 1862 to the present. And Zimmerman says that included reasons why we quickly fell behind Napa and Sonoma Counties…

But Zimmerman points out that those counties were also not in the middle of Cornish miners, who drank beer and not wine.