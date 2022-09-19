< Back to All News

Plaque Dedication For Site Of First Winery

Posted: Sep. 19, 2022 12:53 AM PDT

The first Nevada County historical landmark for a winery has been officially commemorated. A ceremony was held recently at 305 Broad Street, in Nevada City, which is now the site of Novak’s Menswear store. That’s where a plaque was dedicated. Historical Landmarks commissioner, Bernie Zimmerman ,was among those on hand. The commission credits Augustine Isoard with planting the first grapes, in 1850…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

And Zimmerman says it was successful, producing large quantities of wine and garnering good reviews. Also at the ceremony, was Rod Byers, a wine enthusiast and educator. He spoke about the history of the industry from 1862 to the present. And Zimmerman says that included reasons why we quickly fell behind Napa and Sonoma Counties…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

But Zimmerman points out that those counties were also not in the middle of Cornish miners, who drank beer and not wine.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha