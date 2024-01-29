Plaque On Deer Creek Trail Honors N-C Man

Nevada City has a policy for the placement of items in parks and open space. And that also includes memorials. The Bear Yuba Land Trust has a program, similar to bench placement, which allows for memorial plaques to be placed on mile marker posts. It administers the program on city trails, after approval from the City Council for any requests. And so Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis passed along another request to the Council that was approved at its meeting last week. It’s a plaque that honors Howard Arthur “Bill” Sturtevant and will be placed on the Nisenan section of the Deer Creek Tribute Trail System, on a mile marker post…

Sturtevant’s daughter, Sandy, made the request and enjoys the trail as well…

The mile marker is on the south side of the trail near the Nisenan suspension bridge over the creek, where the loop trail begins. Sturtevant passed away last year at the age of 88.