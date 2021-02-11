< Back to All News

Platform Kitchen Operations Being Offered

Posted: Feb. 11, 2021

A new licensing program for what’s called “Platform Kitchen Operations” has been established in Nevada County. Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says it’s another way to boost food businesses who normally operate at special events that have mostly been shut down over the last year, because of the pandemic. She says it also brings new opportunities for established commercial kitchens, including at restaurants, when restaurants aren’t using them…

Irani says the program model allows the Platform Kitchen Operator to operate in a permitted space during set hours and store items there. But there would be no dining allowed for customers…

Irani says if you’re interested and already have an approved commissary picked out, please fill out a questionnaire, through “My Nevada County dot-com”, and contact the Environmental Health Department to start your permitting process.

