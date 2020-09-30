< Back to All News

Playgrounds Reopen Six Months After Pandemic

Posted: Sep. 29, 2020 5:39 PM PDT

Six months since the pandemic began, the state has now determined that it’s once again safe for playgrounds to reopen in California, regardless of what infection tier a county is in. But it took a letter to Governor Newsom signed by 23 legislative representatives to make it happen. Nevada County’s interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, social distancing is a greater challenge for children who are playing…

A growing body of evidence shows that COVID-19 is much more likely to be passed when breathing and talking and not by touching surfaces. So state rules for playgrounds include everyone two years and older wearing a mask, with different households keeping six feet apart. Families should come back later if a playground is too crowded. Visits should also be limited to 30 minutes when others are present. And there’s no eating or drinking…

Many parents have been upset that playgrounds remained closed, while many indoor places have been open.

