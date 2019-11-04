Playoffs: Bruins at Home, NU Draws Road Game

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section football playoff pairings have been announced, and the Bear River Bruins, no stranger to the post-season, will host Highlands High School Friday night. Bear River is the seven seed in the 11-team Division VI bracket. A first round win would mean a trip to second-seed Hilmar in round two. For the Nevada Union Miners, the good news is they made the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The bad news is that a 42-0 blowout loss at Rio Linda Friday night likely cost them a home game. The ninth-seed Miners will be at number eight Vanden of Fairfield Friday. Rio Linda is the top seed in Division IV, and would get a re-match with the Miners, should N-U pull off the mild upset. Both games, Nevada Union and Bear River, will start at 7pm, and be broadcast on KNCO and Star 94 FM respectively.
–gf
