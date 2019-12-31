< Back to All News

Plea Agreement In Strange Shooting Case

Posted: Dec. 31, 2019 12:27 AM PST

Nearly a year after it happened, a Grass Valley man arrested in a shooting incident has reached a plea agreement. 28-year-old Douglas MacDuff originally faced an attempted murder charge, among a number of counts. But that charge was dropped later this year. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says MacDuff has now agreed to plead no contest to felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and evading an officer…

The incident, in early January of this year, reportedly started when a man threw a rock at MacDuff’s vehicle, breaking a window, and causing the vehicle to crash off the road. The man says he ran at the vehicle with a metal pole and threw it at MacDuff. That’s when MacDuff shot and wounded the man…

MacDuff’s girlfriend also had severe head injuries and his dog was killed. Meanwhile, the man, 35-year-old Derek Brown, is still facing prosecution for assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.

