Plea Agreements In 2018 Home Invasion Robbery

A plea agreement has been reached, for two of four suspects, in one of Nevada County’s home invasion robbery cases. 39-year-old Alton Edmondson, of Grayson, Georgia, and 38-year-old Giovannie Morrision, from Roseville, have entered guilty pleas, on the eve of their trial, which had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says most of the evidence against them had been suppressed…

Two separate trials had been scheduled for the suspects and Walsh says the other trial for the other two suspects, 31-year-old Brandon Mapp, of Antelope, and 32-year-old Leroy Scott, of New York City, is still set to begin on February fourth…

But Morrison and Edmondson pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault with a firearm, while also agreeing to a three-year prison sentence. The four suspects are accused of tying up two people at a home on Pleasant Street in Grass Valley, in November of 2018, and robbing them of 97 pounds of marijuana.