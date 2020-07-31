< Back to All News

Pleasant Ridge to Vote on In-School Option

Posted: Jul. 31, 2020 3:04 AM PDT

School districts and private schools in Nevada County are announcing their plans to start school either in person or at a distance later this month. The high school district and Grass Valley School District announced they will be starting 100 percent distance learning. Pleasant Ridge School District, in the south county, was going to choose last week, but Superintendent Rusty Clark says there was a strong presence at the board meeting and the decision was postponed until this week. He said parents want options and the board chose to delay a decision to give staff time to develop a plan.

Listen to Rusty Clark

Clark says he has been working with staff to develop a face-to-face instuctional plan as well as a distance education model, but was hesitant to provide details until after the board votes. He could share it would be a combination of delivery methods

Listen to Rusty Clark

Clark was confident the board would approve a plan today and a communication to parents would be sent immediately.

Listen to Rusty Clark

The first day of school is August 20.

