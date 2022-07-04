Plenty Of Fourth Of July Options This Year

There’s an even better coordination and unity of Fourth of July activities in Grass Valley and Nevada City this year. It’s being kicked off this morning, at 8:30 to 10:30,with the second annual Family Pancake Breakfast on Mill Street, along with children’s games. Then, you can head over to Nevada City, where it’s their turn to hold the Parade at 11am. And if you get there early, you’ll also find vendors and live music. Festivities continue after the parade until 1:30. But the CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Robin Davies, says the day doesn’t end then…

That’s going on from 5 to 9pm, with live music and plenty of food and beverages. And, once again, Davies says the City of Grass Valley is hosting a fireworks show near the Dorsey Drive interchange off the Golden Center Freeway…

The tradition began in 2020, when the pandemic had shut down all other Fourth of July activities, due to social distancing concerns.