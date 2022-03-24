< Back to All News

Pocock Guilty Of Murdering Two In Grass Valley

Posted: Mar. 23, 2022 5:15 PM PDT

It’s a guilty verdict for a Grass Valley man in the shooting deaths of a man and woman that occurred nearly three years ago. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson, who was also the lead prosecutor during the jury trial, says 38-year-old Michael Pocock was convicted of first and second-degree murder…

Pocock had been living in a rented home on Glenwood Road. The victims, David Dominguez and Rabecca Mershon, had recently moved into another rental home on the same property. Wilson says there was an argument between Pocock and Dominguez. But what exactly escalated the altercation to the victims being killed was unclear…

Wilson says Pocock had claimed self-defense but the evidence showed he’d planted the gun on Dominguez before police arrived.

