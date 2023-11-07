Podcast Discussion Alzheimer’s And Dementia

What’s described as a groundbreaking podcast event on alzheimer’s and dementia is happening this (Tues.) evening at the Nevada County Media studios. The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program have joined forces to have it recorded, with an audience in attendance. Foundation Executive Director, Sandra Barrington, says they were approached to include the issue as part of Nevada County Media’s “Breaking Down Barriers” series…

Barrington says the podcast aims to address this gap, by providing an open platform for discussion and education, led by an esteemed panel of experts…

There will also be an interactive question and answer session, also emphasizing the importance of community support. That’s at 6 this (Tues.) evening at Nevada County Media, on Crown Point Circle. Barrington says if you can’t make it, the discussion will also be available for viewing at a later time.