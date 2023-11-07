< Back to All News

Podcast Discussion Alzheimer’s And Dementia

Posted: Nov. 7, 2023 12:15 AM PST

What’s described as a groundbreaking podcast event on alzheimer’s and dementia is happening this (Tues.) evening at the Nevada County Media studios. The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program have joined forces to have it recorded, with an audience in attendance. Foundation Executive Director, Sandra Barrington, says they were approached to include the issue as part of Nevada County Media’s “Breaking Down Barriers” series…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

Barrington says the podcast aims to address this gap, by providing an open platform for discussion and education, led by an esteemed panel of experts…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

There will also be an interactive question and answer session, also emphasizing the importance of community support. That’s at 6 this (Tues.) evening at Nevada County Media, on Crown Point Circle. Barrington says if you can’t make it, the discussion will also be available for viewing at a later time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha