< Back to All News

Poetry In Park On Saturday At Empire Mine

Posted: Mar. 31, 2022 12:14 AM PDT

April, which begins on Friday, is also National Poetry Month. And lots of events and activities are planned in Nevada County this year. That includes the first-ever Poetry in the Park at Empire Mine State Historic Park Saturday afternoon, to kick off the festivities. A lot of the poems being read will be dedicated to the mine from local poets. But there will also be a number of Nevada Union High School students reading their creations. They’ve spent time, over the last few weeks, learning the craft with County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey…

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

In just three short classes, Casey says some 90 third-graders to high schoolers learned the basics of writing, local history, and the revision process, all with the goal to either read or have their poems read out loud publicly…

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

Poetry in the Park is presented by California State Parks, the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, and the Nevada County Arts Council. It’s from 1:30 to 3pm on Saturday. And the climax of the month will be the Sierra Poetry Festival at Miners Foundry on April 30th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha