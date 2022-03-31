Poetry In Park On Saturday At Empire Mine

April, which begins on Friday, is also National Poetry Month. And lots of events and activities are planned in Nevada County this year. That includes the first-ever Poetry in the Park at Empire Mine State Historic Park Saturday afternoon, to kick off the festivities. A lot of the poems being read will be dedicated to the mine from local poets. But there will also be a number of Nevada Union High School students reading their creations. They’ve spent time, over the last few weeks, learning the craft with County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey…

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

In just three short classes, Casey says some 90 third-graders to high schoolers learned the basics of writing, local history, and the revision process, all with the goal to either read or have their poems read out loud publicly…

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

Poetry in the Park is presented by California State Parks, the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, and the Nevada County Arts Council. It’s from 1:30 to 3pm on Saturday. And the climax of the month will be the Sierra Poetry Festival at Miners Foundry on April 30th.