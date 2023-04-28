< Back to All News

Poetry In The Park Caps Off Poetry Month

Posted: Apr. 28, 2023 12:16 AM PDT

Capping off Poetry Month in Nevada County is Poetry in the Park on Saturday. And local Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey says students and local poets will be holding readings at Empire Mine State Historic Park…

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

Casey has been doing a ten-week teaching residency with 11th graders from the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning. And she says the immersion into the mine has been inspirational for them. That includes helping to connect them to the sensory experience of working underground..

click to listen to Kirsten Casey

Casey says poetry allows the students a community of expression, where they can share their reactions and insights. And the public reading is a wonderful opportunity for them to share their work with the community. Poetry in the Park is from 2 to 3:30pm.

