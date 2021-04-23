< Back to All News

Poetry Month Activities Winding Down

Posted: Apr. 23, 2021 12:56 AM PDT

Poetry reading has been surging, with the latest numbers, nationwide, showing an increase of 76-percent, between 2012 and 2017, according to the National Endowment for the Arts. Meanwhile, April has been National Poetry Month, with Nevada County libraries being strong participants this year. Adult Librarian Megan Lloyd says Saturday morning they’re hosting a Zoom Poetry Cafe. It’s an open mic format…

That’s at 10am on Saturday. Registration is required on the library events calendar. Meanwhile, between now and the end of the month, you can stop by the Madelyn Helling and Penn Valley libraries for a chance to encounter typewriter poetry from local poet Evelyn Schmelling. On random days, she’ll type out original short poems for the public, right on the spot…

And activities climax next Thursday, the 29th, with a Facebook Premiere of the Poetry Crashers Game Show. It’s described as a mash-up of Jeopardy and Hollywood Squares, with local favorites. That’s at 5:30pm.

