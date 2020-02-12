Poetry Out Loud Celebrates Local Students

Reciting poetry as a competition? That’s what took place Tuesday evening at the Roood Center. The Nevada County Arts Council hosted Poetry Out Loud which featured 20 local high school students each reciting two poems to determine who presents the best in regards to interpretation, enunciation, and emotion along with other attributes.

The contest was judged by local authors including Nevada County Poet Laureate Chris Olander, as well as librarian Cindy Pawloski.

The overall winner of the night was Margot Roa of Nevada Union. Her second performance was “Ars Poetica” by Archibald MacLeish.

As the overal winner, Margot will represent Nevada County at the State-level competition for Poerty Out Loud in Sacramento in March. Runner-up was Saia Nisa also from Nevada Union. Two special judges awards were presented, one to Emma Brink from Forest Charter and one to Lucy Jens from Nevada Union.