Police Chief Addresses Concerns in Public Comment

Local law enforement has come under fire during peaceful protests around Nevada County in the wake of the death of George Floyd and a number of other racially charged incidents involving police officers around the country. At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard read a statement regarding steps the department is taking to improve community relationships and transparency with policy and procedures regarding police activities and the handling of personnel.

During his statement he listed several areas of change including banning choke holds and upcoming changes regarding public reporting of officer behavior.

Gammelgard says the department will continue to build on current efforts in order to improve transparency and quality of service.

The chief also referred to his particpation in a Nevada County communty leadership group developed to evaluate and address the potential for racial bias within organizations.