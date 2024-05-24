Police Chiefs Discuss Homelessness At Forum

The last Community Forum of the current term for the Sierra College Nevada County campus, and hosted by the college’s local foundation, focused on issues facing local law enforcement. That included homelessness. And both Police Chief Alex Gammalgard and his Nevada City counterpart, Dan Foss, agreed that it’s a symptom and not the disease. They say the great majority of the population is not choosing that lifestyle but are crippled with addiction and mental health problems. Gammelgard pointed out that even though more money has been spent than ever before, the local population continues to go up. And, statewide, it’s spiked by another 50-thousand in just the last five years, to 180-thousand. He hopes the recent approval of the state bond measure, Proposition One, will result in a significant increase in treatment infrastructure. He said currently the wait for mental treatment here can take months…

As for the recent push for larger and more structured homeless encampments, Foss said people won’t necessarily flock there. And it won’t likely be safer…

Both Gammelgard and Foss also stated that reform of the state’s 10-year-old Proposition 47 is very important. They indicated that increasing drug crime penalties again would mean more arrests that feature diversions into treatment programs that could keep more people off the streets. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon was unable to attend.