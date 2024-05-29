< Back to All News

Police Chiefs Say Fentanyl Epidemic Big Here

Posted: May. 29, 2024 12:27 AM PDT

Fentanyl is just another drug in a long line of addiction epidemics, according to local police chiefs speaking at a recent monthly forum at Sierra College. But what is new, according to Nevada City Police Chief Dan Foss, is it’s not nearly as costly as in the past, also including methamphetamine, making drugs more accessible and tempting…

Fentanyl is also much more potent and addictive. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard also mentions that that there’s still a lot of inter-generational poverty around here with more addiction susceptibility…

Foss says China is the main exporter of fentanyl. He says it’s now cheaper than a pack of cigarettes. And both chiefs says that makes it more difficult to combat and the problem is not going away anytime soon. But Gammelgard says at least there’s an antidote that’s been saving lives, known as NARCAN. And he also cites a number of youth-oriented organizations that have been effective with anti-drug education and providing healthy alternative activities.

