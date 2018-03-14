Help Sought To Arrest GV Bank Robbery Suspects

Just over a month since Grass Valley was hit by two bank robberies in ten days, police are now asking the public’s help in identifying what they believe are two separate suspects. Police Captain Steve Johnson says photos have been released of the two men, while they were in the banks, including physical descriptions, based on witness accounts…

Meanwhile, Johnson says the methods were very similar…

The suspect in the first robbery, on February 12th, at Bank of the West on Brunswick Road, is described as having a dark complexion, about six-feet tall, with a thin build, dark hair, dark facial hair, and estimated to be in his 30’s. The suspect in the second robbery, on February 22nd, at Tri Counties Bank on Sutton Way, is described as having a white complexion, about five-foot-ten to six-feet tall, also with a thin build, and is estimated to be in his 20’s. Anyone with information, is urged to call 477-3161.