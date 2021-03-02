< Back to All News

Police Update on Explosion

Posted: Mar. 2, 2021 8:55 AM PST

On Monday, March 1, at 8:13 pm, dispatch received numerous reports of a large explosion at an apartment at 368 Sutton Way. Grass Valley Police Officers and Grass Valley Fire Department personnel arrived and located an adult male and two juveniles that had been inside the apartment when the explosion occurred. The adult was identified as Kyle Patche, 31 years old. He and one of the juveniles had burn injuries and were transported to trauma centers in the Sacramento area. The other juvenile was treated and released at the scene.
Grass Valley Police Detectives and Investigators from the Grass Valley Fire Department and Nevada County Consolidated Fire worked through the night to determine the cause of the explosion. At this time, we can confirm that the explosion was caused by an illegal Butane Honey Oil Lab that was present in the apartment.
The explosion was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the structure and several interior walls were
damaged. The involved apartment and those adjacent to it have been “red tagged” as structurally unsafe.
The juvenile that was transported to a trauma center was treated for their burns and released later that night. Both juveniles are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
The investigation is still ongoing, but when Mr. Patche is released from the trauma center, he will face charges including:
• 11379.6 (A) Health & Safety Code – Illegal manufacturing of a controlled substance
• Two Counts of 273A (A) PC – Felony child endangerment causing injury
• 452 (A) PC – Causing a fire that causes injury or death
• 452 (B) PC – Causing a fire of an inhabited structure

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha