Police Urge Pedestrian Safety Near NU

Grass Valley Police is stepping up traffic enforcement near Nevada Union High School to help improve pedestrian safety. Recently city council member Jan Arbuckle reported seeing several close calls where students being dropped off for school either darted into traffic or drivers dropping of students made unsafe moves almost hitting students or causing a collision. Chief Alex Gammelgard says as a result, his officers are clamping down on violators. Along with monitoring traffic, parent and driver education are also part of the process.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard says the law is clear about responsibilities. :10

Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard explains there are a number of types of pedestrian crossings near the high school on Ridge Road including unmarked crossings.

Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard says drivers and students need to be aware of what is going on around them, especially as the end of the year approaches. The chief says there will be an enhanced presence on Ridge Road during the morning and afternoon rush.