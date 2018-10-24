< Back to All News

Polio Awareness Spread Worldwide Today

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Today is Polio Eradication Day, and while you may think that the disease went away with the advent of Doctor Jonas Salk’s vaccine in the 1950s, local health officials say that’s not the case. Kat Kimbo is a U-C Davis nursing student who is working with the Nevada County Public Health Department. She is studying polio and says there are still a few cases worldwide…

Listen to Kat Kimbo

Kimbo was born in the African nation of Sierra Leone, and says there are some cases there. She also had an uncle who had polio. County Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson says it is out-of-the-way nations like Sierra Leone that are having the most problems…

Listen to Cindy Wilson

Polio is a disease where muscles degenerate, and mostly inflicts kids. There is no cure, but it can be prevented with a series of simple childhood vaccines.

–gf

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha