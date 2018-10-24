Polio Awareness Spread Worldwide Today

Today is Polio Eradication Day, and while you may think that the disease went away with the advent of Doctor Jonas Salk’s vaccine in the 1950s, local health officials say that’s not the case. Kat Kimbo is a U-C Davis nursing student who is working with the Nevada County Public Health Department. She is studying polio and says there are still a few cases worldwide…

Kimbo was born in the African nation of Sierra Leone, and says there are some cases there. She also had an uncle who had polio. County Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson says it is out-of-the-way nations like Sierra Leone that are having the most problems…

Polio is a disease where muscles degenerate, and mostly inflicts kids. There is no cure, but it can be prevented with a series of simple childhood vaccines.

