Political Sign Restrictions Near State Highways

Now that we’re less than two months away from the June elections, you’ve likely noticed a lot more political campaign signs. But if they’re within view of a state highway, even if on private property, Cal Trans has reminders about placement restrictions. Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says you need to file what’s called a Statement of Responsibility form with the agency’s Outdoor Advertising Program in Sacramento…

Signs must be no larger than 32 square feet and must be removed within 10 days after the election…

Signs are not to be placed within the state right of way. In addition, they can’t be visible within 660 feet from the edge of the right of way of what’s classified as a “landscaped freeway”. There are only 60 such miles in the entire 11-county Cal Trans District 3. That includes only two small stretches, each, of about a mile or less, on Highways 20 and 49 in Nevada County. You can find a query tool on the agency’s website.