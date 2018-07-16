Politicians Complain About Road Construction Signs

New roadwork signs referencing the controversial gas tax known as S-B-1 are making opponents of the law angry. The new signs going up around the state, including in Nevada County, point out that the projects are funded by the gas tax, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association says the signs constitute ‘blatant electioneering’ and an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.’ Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says that’s not the intent…

The Pleasant Valley Road re-surfacing project, and replacement of the Shady Creek bridge on Purdon Road are both being paid for with S-B-1 money. A measure to repeal the gas tax will be on the November ballot.

–gf