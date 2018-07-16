< Back to All News

Politicians Complain About Road Construction Signs

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

New roadwork signs referencing the controversial gas tax known as S-B-1 are making opponents of the law angry. The new signs going up around the state, including in Nevada County, point out that the projects are funded by the gas tax, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association says the signs constitute ‘blatant electioneering’ and an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.’ Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says that’s not the intent…

Listen to Joshua Pack

The Pleasant Valley Road re-surfacing project, and replacement of the Shady Creek bridge on Purdon Road are both being paid for with S-B-1 money. A measure to repeal the gas tax will be on the November ballot.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha