Ponderosa West Defense Zone Open House Tonight

Questions and concerns about the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project will be addressed this evening at an open house at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The three-and-a-half million dollar project is one of about three dozen priority projects statewide identified by CalFire and Governor Gavin Newsom. Fire Safe Council of Nevada County Project Manager Matt Frink says clearing will be done along South Ponderosa Way from Highway 20 to McCourtney Road…

Listen to Matt Frink

The land contains private property, and those property owners have to give permission for crews to come in and do the work free of charge. Sheila Cameron with the Fire Safe Council says representatives from several different agencies will be there…

Listen to Sheila Cameron

Work has started on the project, and they hope to have three hundred acres cleared by the end of the year, with the entire project completed by 2022. Tonight’s open house is from 6:30 to 9pm. You can drop by any time during those hours. Enter the fairgrounds through Gate 1.

–gf