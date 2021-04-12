Ponderosa West Project Nearing Completion

Second phase implementation of reducing critical wildfire fuels in the south county has begun. It’s on 20 acres of private land and all 213 acres of the county parcels. And the so-called Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project is getting closer to completion. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager, Paul Cummings, says over a-thousand acres has been completed. The work is described as “shaded fuel breaks”…

Cummings says that would protect Grass Valley from an east-to-west moving wildfire, also including Alta Sierra. It’s along South Ponderosa Way from Highway 20 to McCourtney Road. Cummings says they’re still securing permissions from landowners on the remaining acreage…

Ponderosa West was identified by the state as among 35 priority projects statewide. It’s funded by a three-and-a-half million dollar CalFire grant.