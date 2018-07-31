< Back to All News

Poor Air Quality Over Western Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 2:35 PM PDT

With smoke from three fires rotating in the atmosphere, the air quality in Western Nevada County is less than ideal. Northern Sierra Air Quality District Analyst Sam Longmire, says the air has been unhealthy for several days now.

Listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says they anticipate winds picking up which could help clear the air, but could also cause more smoke. The fires burning to the west of Nevda County are causing new concerns about air quality- but there ae fires burning in almost all directions.

Listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says that with conditions like this it is best to be indoors as much as possible. He says that if you are experiencing any health concerns regarding breathing to get medical assistance as soon as possible.

