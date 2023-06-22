< Back to All News

Pop Up Events Coordinator Hired By Grass Valley

Posted: Jun. 22, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

With the Mill Street Promenade upgrade expected to be completed in time for Fourth of July activities, the city of Grass Valley has also hired what they call a Pop Up Events Coordinator. But, speaking on KNCO’s On the Town on Wednesday, City Clerk Taylor Day indicated the timing is coincidental, that they were already needing to fill that type of position…

Day also said the hiring won’t create any conflicts with activities planned by the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association. She said the idea is to work together to further enhance downtown business and tourism, also in coordination with the Center for the Arts. Meanwhile, the coordinator, Robin Grivas, said the events are merchant-driven, based on their ideas. And the first one is on Saturday. It’s a Vintage Market…

Grivas said other events include Art Walks on the second Saturday of the month. And a Makers Market is also planned on Monday nights, with all merchants invited to participate. Day said whether the coordinator position will be permanent remains to be determined, at this point.

