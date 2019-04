A local school district official drowned in the Yuba River near Bridgeport over the weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it happened in heavy rapids Sunday afternoon…

Scales identified the man as 42-year-old Sean Manchester…

Manchester was director of Pupil Services and Special Education for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it’s a devastating loss…

Manchester was from Nevada City.