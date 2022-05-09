< Back to All News

Poquette Competency Still Up In Air

Posted: May. 9, 2022 12:40 AM PDT

Another competency hearing has been ordered for a Nevada County man, who has been accused of murder in a fatal crash. In July of last year, the judge had accepted a doctor’s mental evaluation that concluded that Raymond Poquette, 80 at the time of his arrest, was able to adequately assist in his defense. But Assistant County District Attorney Bob Burns says the defense was able to get a second opinion that appeared to question that conclusion….

click to listen to Bob Burns

Burns says the judge has rejected a request from the prosecution to get another opinion…

click to listen to Bob Burns

The hearing has been tentatively scheduled for July fifth. On New Year’s Eve of 2020, the CHP says Poquette made an unsafe turning move with his motorhome into the opposite lane of Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, in the South County. He collided head-on with another vehicle, killing the driver, a woman from Chico. And he has a history of erratic driving behavior, including leading the CHP on a pursuit back in 2009.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha