Poquette Competency Still Up In Air

Another competency hearing has been ordered for a Nevada County man, who has been accused of murder in a fatal crash. In July of last year, the judge had accepted a doctor’s mental evaluation that concluded that Raymond Poquette, 80 at the time of his arrest, was able to adequately assist in his defense. But Assistant County District Attorney Bob Burns says the defense was able to get a second opinion that appeared to question that conclusion….

Burns says the judge has rejected a request from the prosecution to get another opinion…

The hearing has been tentatively scheduled for July fifth. On New Year’s Eve of 2020, the CHP says Poquette made an unsafe turning move with his motorhome into the opposite lane of Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, in the South County. He collided head-on with another vehicle, killing the driver, a woman from Chico. And he has a history of erratic driving behavior, including leading the CHP on a pursuit back in 2009.