Poquette Still Incompetent To Stand Trial

Posted: Sep. 27, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

Legal proceedings for an 82-year-old Nevada County man charged with murder in a fatal accident remain suspended. After another mental competency hearing on Raymond Poquette on Monday, District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the judge has ruled that Poquette be sent back to the Department of State Hospitals. He described two legal “prongs” that are needed, in order for a trial to be held…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Two doctors concluded that Poquette was still unfit for trial. Wilson says agreeing or disagreeing with the ruling is immaterial in such proceedings…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

But Wilson says the doctors were thoroughly cross-examined to make sure the judge had all the relevant information. The accident occurred on New Year’s Eve of 2020 and killed a Chico woman. He was charged with murder due to his extensive history of vehicle-related accidents and other related crimes. He was once ruled competent in July of last year and a trial was scheduled to start earlier this year before proceedings were suspended again.

