Porch Pirate Arrested Through New GVPD Tool

Posted: Dec. 23, 2019 6:46 PM PST

The Grass Valley Police Department says it’s added another tool to its enforcement belt, which has resulted in arresting a porch pirate stealing Christmas packages. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the “Ring Neighbors” app will be used to view posts and share important crime and safety information with residents…

And Bates says that’s already paid off, with a neighbor posting a video of a porch pirate on Banner Lava Cap Road captured by the Ring device. He says that made it easy to identity 34-year-old Kenneth Ullom and worked with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department in arrested him, as he was walking down the road near the area where he’d been residing…

Bates says Ullom has admitted to all the thefts. Bates says authorities are also seeking charges against a female accomplice.

