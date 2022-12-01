< Back to All News

Porch Pirates Are On The Prowl Again

Posted: Dec. 1, 2022 12:42 AM PST

Holiday season porch pirate thefts continue to rise, along with the ever-increasing amount of on-line shopping this time of year. Grass Valley Police Detective Chris Roberds says apartment complexes are a popular target, where there are fewer areas to hide the delivery of a package. It’s important to track those deliveries closely, to minimize the amount of time they’re left by your door…

click to listen to Detective Roberds

Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager Andrew Trygg also notes that more residents, many of whom live in rural, isolated areas, have been taking security measures…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

But some thieves don’t even seem to check and see if anyone’s home or not. Other prevention suggestions include providing specific delivery instructions. Also, signing up for delivery notifications, or having your package held for pickup, depending on the delivery service.

