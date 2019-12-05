Porch Pirates on Patrol

Thousands of areas residents ordered Christmas gifts online over the past weekend, and those packages are beginning to arrive at doorsteps around the county. However, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says Porch Pirates are cruising neighborhoods looking to take advantage of gifts that have been left at the door by delivery people. He is urging people to try and have packages delivered to a neighbor that will be home, or to take advantage of shipping lockers and other options.

Amazon Hubs in Nevada County can be found by searching the list on Amazon.com

Trygg says shoppers can also take extra measures at home such as outdoor lighting if packages need to be left unattended.

Using shipment tracking systems to monitor packages is also suggested. However, If a package does not arrive, do not hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s office or local police department as well as the company that shipped the item.