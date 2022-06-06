< Back to All News

Portion of Independence Trail Reopens

Posted: Jun. 6, 2022 12:35 AM PDT

Nearly two years since the Jones Fire, access is finally opening up for the Independence Trail. Bear Yuba Land Trust Executive Director Erin Tarr says the barricades have come down for a smaller western portion that’s owned and operated by the State Parks Department…

The Jones section is about half-a-mile long. But as far as the traditional Independence Trail, which BYLT largely owns and operates, Tarr says fundraising remains a challenge…

Tarr says while FEMA last year approved a grant for State Parks, the grant application from BYLT has been rejected, because they’re a non-profit organization. That decision has been appealed. Last year, Tarr stated that the Land Trust would still need to come up five to six-million dollars, which is about 20-percent of the total rehabilitation costs, regardless of the availability of grant money. Meanwhile, you can see the 25-minute BYLT film on the history of Independence Trail at Pioneer Park on June 10th, as part of the Nevada City Film Festival. It will be the first time you can see it on a large screen. The film had a virtual premiere at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival earlier this year.

