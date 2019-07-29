Positive Response to GV Community Clean-up

It’s part of an annual chance for Grass Valley residents to do a dump run without going all the way put to the landfill and without having to pay a fee. Residents of Grass Valley took part in the 2019 Grass Valley Community Cleanup Event Saturday. The partnership with Waste Managenment allowed hundreds of city residents get rif of unwanted items and accumulated clutter by dropping off at Condon Park.

Though there was a wait in line, residents were pleased with the chance to drop off locally and for no charge.

Residents were able to drop off one pickup load that could include furniture, appliances, mattresses, ewaste, carpets and greenwaste.