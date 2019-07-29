< Back to All News

Positive Response to GV Community Clean-up

Posted: Jul. 29, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

It’s part of an annual chance for Grass Valley residents to do a dump run without going all the way put to the landfill and without having to pay a fee. Residents of Grass Valley took part in the 2019 Grass Valley Community Cleanup Event Saturday. The partnership with Waste Managenment allowed hundreds of city residents get rif of unwanted items and accumulated clutter by dropping off at Condon Park.

Listen to attendees

Though there was a wait in line, residents were pleased with the chance to drop off locally and for no charge.

Listen to attendees

Residents were able to drop off one pickup load that could include furniture, appliances, mattresses, ewaste, carpets and greenwaste.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha