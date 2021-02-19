Positive Side of Vaccines

Nevada County continues to whittle away at the number of residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. With the primary focus on medical workers and residents over the age of 65, CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans, says Nevada County demonstrated insight when it came to allotting vaccines for teachers and members of the education communuity.

Close to 1000 western Nevada County educators have been receiving their second round of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

In other ares of the community, Dr. Evans says he sees the positive response from people at the various clinics.

He says, though some members of the community may have been hesitant, more and more people are opting in for the vaccine.

However, he says its is not the time to let our guard down… even if vaccinated.

Experts say until a 70 percent vaccination rate is reached, a population is still at risk of community spread.