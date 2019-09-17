< Back to All News

Possible Algae Bloom in NID Holding Pond

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

South County residents and people who enjoy recreating around the waters that feed into Lake Combie need to be wary of a possible blue green algae bloom. Nevada County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, issued the altert Monday morning after receiving a notofication from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Listen to Amy Irani

The body of water has been determined to be owned by the Nevada Irrigation District and response hs been quick.

Listen to Amy Irani

Irani says the alert is advisory at this time until test resuts are received.

Listen to Amy Irani

The alert states that people and animals should avoid any stagnant water that appears to have what is commonly refered to as “pond scum” on the surface.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha