Possible Algae Bloom in NID Holding Pond

South County residents and people who enjoy recreating around the waters that feed into Lake Combie need to be wary of a possible blue green algae bloom. Nevada County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, issued the altert Monday morning after receiving a notofication from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

The body of water has been determined to be owned by the Nevada Irrigation District and response hs been quick.

Irani says the alert is advisory at this time until test resuts are received.

The alert states that people and animals should avoid any stagnant water that appears to have what is commonly refered to as “pond scum” on the surface.