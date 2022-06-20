Possible Burglary In South County Prevented

A burglary may have been prevented in the south county, with one arrest. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it started as a report regarding several people trespassing at a property on Old State Highway…

While conducting a check of the area, Trygg says deputies found the man walking along Highway 49 near Alta Sierra Drive that matched the description of one of the trespassers…

Trygg says deputies also seized a crowbar, bolt cutters, a flashlight, and screwdrivers, and charged with being in possession of burglary tools. 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine was also found, along with a credit card that did not belong to McGrath. Trygg says McGrath was also on probation, with two warrants issued by the District Attorney’s Office for his arrest. One of the warrants was for armed robbery, but no details on that incident were available.